'Vote him out': Trump uncomfortably faces the boos of an angry crowd at Ginsburg tribute
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
The passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last Friday from pancreatic cancer has inspired an outpouring of love in the nation's capitol. Over the past two days, thousands of mourners have waited in line — some for hours — to pay their respects as she lay in repose outside the courthouse. However, that outpouring of love and respect from well-wishers turned to scorn on Thursday morning when President Trump and First lady Melania Trump arrived at the tribute. When the Trumps approached the casket, they were greeted by enthusiastic boos that evolved into a chant of "vote him out" and "honor her wish." Trump fidgeted as he stared at the casket and was forced to endure the jeers....
