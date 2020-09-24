Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Vote him out': Trump uncomfortably faces the boos of an angry crowd at Ginsburg tribute

WorldNews Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
'Vote him out': Trump uncomfortably faces the boos of an angry crowd at Ginsburg tributeThe passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last Friday from pancreatic cancer has inspired an outpouring of love in the nation's capitol. Over the past two days, thousands of mourners have waited in line — some for hours — to pay their respects as she lay in repose outside the courthouse. However, that outpouring of love and respect from well-wishers turned to scorn on Thursday morning when President Trump and First lady Melania Trump arrived at the tribute. When the Trumps approached the casket, they were greeted by enthusiastic boos that evolved into a chant of "vote him out" and "honor her wish." Trump fidgeted as he stared at the casket and was forced to endure the jeers....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Trump Booed While Paying Respect To RBG

Trump Booed While Paying Respect To RBG 00:45

 “Vote him out!” Mourners booed President Donald Trump when he went to pay his respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump’s talk of rejecting election result evokes chaos scenarios

 WASHINGTON — As President Trump, backed by his army of attorneys, has laid groundwork to undermine an election result that does not cast him as victor,..
WorldNews
GOP voters give mixed views on power transfer remark [Video]

GOP voters give mixed views on power transfer remark

Reuters spoke with Republican voters in Winchester, Virginia on Thursday, some of whom who were unfazed by whether President Donald Trump would commit to a peaceful transfer of power.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:12Published

President Trump leads Biden in Texas, but not by much, a poll of likely voters shows

 President Trump leads Democratic opponent Joe Biden in Texas, but not by much, according to a poll released Wednesday. The Quinnipiac University poll showed..
WorldNews

Trump swears he ‘couldn’t hardly hear’ protesters booing him at the Supreme Court

 President Donald Trump paid his respects at the Supreme Court Thursday morning as Justice Ruth Bader...
WorldNews

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader Ginsburg United States Supreme Court Justice

Americans reflect on Ginsburg at Supreme Court

 Americans voiced their views about the legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second woman appointed to the high court, as her body lay in repose outside the Supreme..
USATODAY.com

Crowd jeers as Trump pays respects at court to Ginsburg

 WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump was booed Thursday as he paid respects to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. He plans to nominate a..
WorldNews

Melania Trump Melania Trump First Lady of the United States

Protesters boo as Trump visits Supreme Court to pay respects to Justice Ginsburg

 President Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited the Supreme Court, where the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is lying in repose. People outside could be..
CBS News
Donald Trump booed while paying respects to Ginsburg [Video]

Donald Trump booed while paying respects to Ginsburg

President Donald Trump was met with boos and chants of "Vote Him Out" as heappeared at the Supreme Court to honour the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.Mr Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania, was seen wearing a mask as hestood behind one of the court columns on Thursday morning.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:36Published

President Trump Booed While Paying Respect to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

 President Trump is getting blatantly, and loudly, disrespected for his attempt to pay his respects to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg ... and the..
TMZ.com

Related videos from verified sources

US remembers Ginsburg, Trump raises questions about honoring election results [Video]

US remembers Ginsburg, Trump raises questions about honoring election results

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose at the Supreme Court for a second day today. This as President Donald Trump raises questions about whether he'll honor election results...

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:16Published
Crowd boos as Trump pays respects to Ginsburg [Video]

Crowd boos as Trump pays respects to Ginsburg

As President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were paying their respects to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg on Thursday in front of the court, the crowd begins to boo and..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:58Published
Why Trump's Aides Were Afraid To Tell Him About RBG's Death [Video]

Why Trump's Aides Were Afraid To Tell Him About RBG's Death

When the press first asked for his reaction to the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, President Donald Trump was caught unawares. While Trump was on stage during a rally on Friday night, aides didn't let..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:37Published

Related news from verified sources

'Honor Her Wish': Protesters Shout As Trump Pays Respects To Ginsburg

 The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is lying in repose at the Supreme Court. President Trump is expected to announce his nominee to replace Ginsburg on...
NPR Also reported by •TMZ.comMediaiteCBC.caBBC NewsBelfast TelegraphWorldNewsCBS News

Trump says he will nominate Ginsburg replacement by end of week

 President Trump told reporters it is his duty to nominate a Supreme Court justice after Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday. CBS News has learned two women are among...
CBS News Also reported by •NPRUSATODAY.com

AP Top Stories September 23 A

 Here's the latest for Wednesday September 23rd: Public viewing at Supreme Court of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's casket; Ricin suspect accused of threatening President...
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this