'Politics over policy'? With fate of Obamacare uncertain, Trump pledges to protect Americans with existing medical conditions

USATODAY.com Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Trump will sign health care-related executive orders to address surprise medical billing and safeguard insurance for people with medical conditions.
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Trump’s Health Care ‘Plan’

Trump’s Health Care ‘Plan’ 01:24

 President Donald Trump signed an executive order claiming to protect Americans with preexisting conditions — despite continuous efforts to eliminate the Affordable Care Act.

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump heads to Walter Reed, the hospital for presidents, war heroes, Supreme Court justices

 As President Trump heads to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, what to know about the nation's premier hospital for troops, officials.
USATODAY.com
Trump Hospitalized For COVID-19 [Video]

Trump Hospitalized For COVID-19

A feverish, fatigued, and coughing US President Donald Trump will be admitted to Maryland's Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday. The president announced that he and first lady Melania tested positive for the coronavirus early Friday morning. Business Insider reports the White House said Friday afternoon that Trump is expected to remain at the military hospital in Bethesda for a 'few days.' Democratic opponent Joe Biden and his wife have tested negative for the coronavirus.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

Trump’s Travail: A Virus That Thrives Indoors

 The coronavirus can linger in the air in tiny particles. The president spends a lot of time indoors with others and disdains precautions.
NYTimes.com
Donald Trump taken to hospital with Covid-19 [Video]

Donald Trump taken to hospital with Covid-19

President Trump will travel to a military hospital after being diagnosed withCovid-19, and will remain for a “few days” on the advice of doctors.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:30Published
President Trump taken to hospital after his COVID-19 diagnosis [Video]

President Trump taken to hospital after his COVID-19 diagnosis

President Trump taken to hospital after his COVID-19 diagnosis

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 03:44Published

Affordable Care Act Affordable Care Act Obamacare, ACA - U.S. federal statute

Democrats put Obamacare center stage in Supreme Court fight

 "This is about your health care," former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, said Sunday of the Supreme Court vacancy.
CBS News

Biden says Trump using court pick as "loophole" to strike down Obamacare

 Biden said Mr. Trump and Republicans believe "they've found a loophole in the tragedy of Justice Ginsburg's death."
CBS News

Trump pledges 'to protect' preexisting conditions

 President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday "to protect" preexisting conditions. But that right is already guaranteed in "Obamacare," the health..
USATODAY.com

