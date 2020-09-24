Global  
 

Republicans React to Trump's Refusal of a Peaceful Transfer of Power

WorldNews Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Republicans React to Trump's Refusal of a Peaceful Transfer of PowerIn a rare rebuke several top Republicans contradicted President Trump Thursday, saying there would indeed be an orderly transition of power in the event Trump loses the 2020 election . The controversy erupted during a Wednesday news conference during which Trump responded to a question about accepting the November election results by saying, “We’re going to have to see what happens.” He added, “You know that I’ve been complaining very strongly about...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump again refuses to commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses election

Trump again refuses to commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses election 00:59

 Donald Trump has again declined to commit to a peaceful transition of power ifhe loses November’s US presidential election. The president has for severalmonths been pressing a campaign against mail-in voting in the poll by tweetingand speaking out critically about the practice, which has been...

Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump lays out "vision" for health care

 The president said on Thursday he will sign an executive order that lays out that vision, but has no legislative power.
CBS News

Trump Booed as He Pays Last Respects to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

 The president was within shouting distance of angry protesters who chanted “Vote him out!” and “Honor her wish!”
NYTimes.com

2020 presidential debates: Timing and topics for Trump and Biden

 Three presidential debates and one vice presidential debate are scheduled to take place in the next few weeks before the November 3 election.
CBS News

'Politics over policy'? With fate of Obamacare uncertain, Trump pledges to protect Americans with existing medical conditions

 Trump will sign health care-related executive orders to address surprise medical billing and safeguard insurance for people with medical conditions.
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories September 24 P

 Here's the latest for Thursday September 24th: Trump honors Ginsburg at Supreme Court; Arrest made in shooting of two Louisville police officers; Chinese company..
USATODAY.com

Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Breonna Taylor Case Is Formidable Test for an Ascendant Attorney General

 Daniel Cameron, a rising G.O.P. star in Kentucky, is seen as a possible successor to Senator Mitch McConnell. But first, he has to navigate a case roiling the..
NYTimes.com
Here's Why GOP Senators Sent a Letter to Netflix | THR News [Video]

Here's Why GOP Senators Sent a Letter to Netflix | THR News

Netflix's high-profile plan to have 'Game of Thrones' creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss adapt Chinese writer Liu Cixin's bestselling sci-fi trilogy 'The Three-Body Problem' is getting a challenge from a group of Republican Senators.a

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:21Published

Trump’s talk of rejecting election result evokes chaos scenarios

 WASHINGTON — As President Trump, backed by his army of attorneys, has laid groundwork to undermine an election result that does not cast him as victor,..
WorldNews
GOP voters give mixed views on power transfer remark [Video]

GOP voters give mixed views on power transfer remark

Reuters spoke with Republican voters in Winchester, Virginia on Thursday, some of whom who were unfazed by whether President Donald Trump would commit to a peaceful transfer of power.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:12Published

Trump Appointee of U.S.-Funded News Outlets Draws Bipartisan Fire

 Michael Pack, an ally of Stephen K. Bannon, ignored a congressional subpoena compelling him to testify, further antagonizing Democrats and Republicans unhappy..
NYTimes.com

Marco Rubio Responds To President Trump's Comments Not Committing To Peaceful Transition Of Power [Video]

Marco Rubio Responds To President Trump's Comments Not Committing To Peaceful Transition Of Power

At a press conference Wednesday, President Trump said “we're going to have to see what happens.”

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:33Published
GOP leaders split with Trump on peaceful transfer of power [Video]

GOP leaders split with Trump on peaceful transfer of power

[NFA] Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell joined other Republican lawmakers in rallying to the defense of constitutional government on Thursday, after President Donald Trump refused to commit to a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:32Published
Biden Asks ‘What Country Are We In?” After Trump Refuses Peaceful Transfer of Power Commitment [Video]

Biden Asks ‘What Country Are We In?” After Trump Refuses Peaceful Transfer of Power Commitment

Joe Biden could barely respond after President Trump said a peaceful transfer of power wasn’t guaranteed.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:11Published

Trump exits news briefing for 'emergency phone call'

 President Trump exited his news conference Wednesday, telling reporters he had an “emergency” phone call as they continued to heckle him with questions,...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •CBS News

WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds News Conference

 President *Donald Trump* is holding a news conference tonight at the White House.
Mediaite Also reported by •CBS NewsMid-Day

Trump and CDC Director contradict each other on masks and vaccines

 The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a coronavirus vaccine won't be widely available until next year. But his timeline stands in stark...
CBS News


