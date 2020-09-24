Republicans React to Trump's Refusal of a Peaceful Transfer of Power Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

In a rare rebuke several top In a rare rebuke several top Republicans contradicted President Trump Thursday, saying there would indeed be an orderly transition of power in the event Trump loses the 2020 election . The controversy erupted during a Wednesday news conference during which Trump responded to a question about accepting the November election results by saying, “We’re going to have to see what happens.” He added, “You know that I’ve been complaining very strongly about... 👓 View full article

