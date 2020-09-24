|
Republicans React to Trump's Refusal of a Peaceful Transfer of Power
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
In a rare rebuke several top Republicans contradicted President Trump Thursday, saying there would indeed be an orderly transition of power in the event Trump loses the 2020 election . The controversy erupted during a Wednesday news conference during which Trump responded to a question about accepting the November election results by saying, “We’re going to have to see what happens.” He added, “You know that I’ve been complaining very strongly about...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump lays out "vision" for health careThe president said on Thursday he will sign an executive order that lays out that vision, but has no legislative power.
CBS News
Trump Booed as He Pays Last Respects to Justice Ruth Bader GinsburgThe president was within shouting distance of angry protesters who chanted “Vote him out!” and “Honor her wish!”
NYTimes.com
2020 presidential debates: Timing and topics for Trump and BidenThree presidential debates and one vice presidential debate are scheduled to take place in the next few weeks before the November 3 election.
CBS News
'Politics over policy'? With fate of Obamacare uncertain, Trump pledges to protect Americans with existing medical conditionsTrump will sign health care-related executive orders to address surprise medical billing and safeguard insurance for people with medical conditions.
USATODAY.com
AP Top Stories September 24 PHere's the latest for Thursday September 24th: Trump honors Ginsburg at Supreme Court; Arrest made in shooting of two Louisville police officers; Chinese company..
USATODAY.com
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Breonna Taylor Case Is Formidable Test for an Ascendant Attorney GeneralDaniel Cameron, a rising G.O.P. star in Kentucky, is seen as a possible successor to Senator Mitch McConnell. But first, he has to navigate a case roiling the..
NYTimes.com
Here's Why GOP Senators Sent a Letter to Netflix | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:21Published
Trump’s talk of rejecting election result evokes chaos scenariosWASHINGTON — As President Trump, backed by his army of attorneys, has laid groundwork to undermine an election result that does not cast him as victor,..
WorldNews
GOP voters give mixed views on power transfer remark
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:12Published
Trump Appointee of U.S.-Funded News Outlets Draws Bipartisan FireMichael Pack, an ally of Stephen K. Bannon, ignored a congressional subpoena compelling him to testify, further antagonizing Democrats and Republicans unhappy..
NYTimes.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this