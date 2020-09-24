HHS spokesperson Michael Caputo diagnosed with cancer after taking medical leave

Trump Appointee On Leave After Facebook Livestream Rant Liked Sending Nastygrams To CDC



CNN reports Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Michael Caputo was fond of sending nasty emails to employees. A close ally of President Donald Trump, Caputo repeatedly sent complaints about how the CDC was handling a media request to the agency's director. According to emails shared with CNN, it was in an apparent attempt to intimidate an agency communications official.

