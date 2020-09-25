40 groups call on House panel to investigate Pentagon's use of coronavirus funds Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

A coalition of 40 organizations from across the political spectrum is calling for a congressional investigation into how the A coalition of 40 organizations from across the political spectrum is calling for a congressional investigation into how the Pentagon used $1 billion in coronavirus relief funds. In a letter to the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, the groups also urged lawmakers to consider passing a new bill to suspend the Department of Defense's ( DOD ) authority to use the funding. "We believe the Pentagon's decision-making with these funds, as recently reported, violates congressional intent at minimum, and represents a significant breach of trust with the taxpayers who fund the military's budget and its emergency spending," the organizations wrote in the letter, obtained by The Hill ...


