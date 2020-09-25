|
40 groups call on House panel to investigate Pentagon's use of coronavirus funds
Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
A coalition of 40 organizations from across the political spectrum is calling for a congressional investigation into how the Pentagon used $1 billion in coronavirus relief funds. In a letter to the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, the groups also urged lawmakers to consider passing a new bill to suspend the Department of Defense's (DOD) authority to use the funding. “We believe the Pentagon’s decision-making with these funds, as recently reported, violates congressional intent at minimum, and represents a significant breach of trust with the taxpayers who fund the military’s budget and its emergency spending,” the organizations wrote in the letter, obtained by The Hill...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
The Pentagon The United States Department of Defense's office building in Virginia
Pentagon's Missile Defense Agency chief sexually harassed staffers for 7 years, IG findsJohn James, the former head of the Missile Defense Agency, sexually harassed two women in his office, according to the Pentagon Inspector General.
USATODAY.com
After Trump remarks, Army chief defends top brass
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:32Published
Pentagon details troop withdraw from Germany
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:31Published
United States Department of Defense United States federal executive department
Mexico's seizures of fentanyl drug up 465%MEXICO CITY -- Mexican authorities say seizures of the synthetic opioid fentanyl so far this year are 465% higher than in 2019, rising to almost 2,300 pounds..
WorldNews
China dismisses US report about boosting nuclear warheads
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:34Published
The Hill (newspaper) Political newspaper and website based in Washington, D.C.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this