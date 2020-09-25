Global  
 

40 groups call on House panel to investigate Pentagon's use of coronavirus funds

WorldNews Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
40 groups call on House panel to investigate Pentagon's use of coronavirus fundsA coalition of 40 organizations from across the political spectrum is calling for a congressional investigation into how the Pentagon used $1 billion in coronavirus relief funds. In a letter to the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, the groups also urged lawmakers to consider passing a new bill to suspend the Department of Defense's (DOD) authority to use the funding. “We believe the Pentagon’s decision-making with these funds, as recently reported, violates congressional intent at minimum, and represents a significant breach of trust with the taxpayers who fund the military’s budget and its emergency spending,” the organizations wrote in the letter, obtained by The Hill...
News video: Is A Herd Immunity-Touting Radiologist The Last Straw For Birx?

Is A Herd Immunity-Touting Radiologist The Last Straw For Birx? 00:34

 Dr. Deborah Birx has dedicated her career to health, and according to CNN, Birx sees Dr. Scott Atlas as an unhealthy influence on President Donald Trump. As coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, Birx was once a fixture at White House press briefings. However, her influence appears to...

The Pentagon The Pentagon The United States Department of Defense's office building in Virginia

Pentagon's Missile Defense Agency chief sexually harassed staffers for 7 years, IG finds

 John James, the former head of the Missile Defense Agency, sexually harassed two women in his office, according to the Pentagon Inspector General.
USATODAY.com
After Trump remarks, Army chief defends top brass [Video]

After Trump remarks, Army chief defends top brass

[NFA] A day after President Donald Trump accused the U.S. military brass of wanting to fight wars to keep weapons makers happy, the Army's top general said on Tuesday leaders of the armed forces would recommend sending troops into combat only when it is in American national security interests or as a last resort. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:32Published
Pentagon details troop withdraw from Germany [Video]

Pentagon details troop withdraw from Germany

The U.S. military unveiled details of its plans on Wednesday to withdraw about 12,000 troops from Germany following a decision by President Donald Trump. The U.S. said it plans to keep nearly half of them in Europe to address poterntial tensions with Russia. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:31Published

United States Department of Defense United States Department of Defense United States federal executive department

Mexico's seizures of fentanyl drug up 465%

 MEXICO CITY -- Mexican authorities say seizures of the synthetic opioid fentanyl so far this year are 465% higher than in 2019, rising to almost 2,300 pounds..
WorldNews
China dismisses US report about boosting nuclear warheads [Video]

China dismisses US report about boosting nuclear warheads

US Department of Defense says China is planning to double the number of its nuclear warheads in the next 10 years.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:34Published

The Hill (newspaper) The Hill (newspaper) Political newspaper and website based in Washington, D.C.

