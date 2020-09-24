Global  
 

Swimmer bitten on head by saltwater crocodile at Great Barrier Reef island

WorldNews Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Swimmer bitten on head by saltwater crocodile at Great Barrier Reef islandThe 33-year-old man is expected to recover from wounds to his head and neck after being attacked by a 2-metre crocodile while snorkelling off a beach at Lizard Island, north of Cooktown in Far North Queensland. ......
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Great Barrier Reef Great Barrier Reef coral reef system off the east coast of Australia, World Heritage Site

Lizard Island Lizard Island Protected area in Queensland, Australia


Cooktown, Queensland Cooktown, Queensland Town in Queensland, Australia


