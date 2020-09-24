Swimmer bitten on head by saltwater crocodile at Great Barrier Reef island

Australia's First Underwater Hotel Lets You Sleep Next To Fish In The Great Barrier Reef



Fancy actually sleeping with the fishes? Australia's first underwater hotel allows guests to sleep next to fish in the Great Barrier Reef. Offered by marine tourism agency Cruise Whitsundays, Reefsuites opened in December 2019 and has since been offering guests jaw-dropping views of beneath the ocean in stunning glass-walled rooms. Sumerged below the water on the reefworld pontoon, the slick suites look out on the coral bays of Hardy Reef. From the comfort of their suite, guests can look out onto 1,500 types of fish that live in the world's largest reef system. There's also the option to explore the reef with resident dive masters to see reef sharks and rays.

