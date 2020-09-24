|
Swimmer bitten on head by saltwater crocodile at Great Barrier Reef island
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
The 33-year-old man is expected to recover from wounds to his head and neck after being attacked by a 2-metre crocodile while snorkelling off a beach at Lizard Island, north of Cooktown in Far North Queensland. ......
