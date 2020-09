CSK vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals best XI - CSK vs DC LIVE at 7:30 PM

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published 3 days ago IPL 2020 | Match 04 | Preview | CSK vs RR | Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals 01:30 After their impressive outing in the IPL opener against reigning champions Mumbai Indians, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will be up against Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals in their second game of the season at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.