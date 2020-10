Daniel encourages helmet use as Bulldogs consider options for injured Naughton Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Bulldogs star Caleb Daniel is among the AFL's most high-profile helmet wearers and he would welcome key forward Aaron Naughton wearing one if it allowed him to return from cheekbone surgery in next Saturday's elimination final. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this