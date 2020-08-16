Farewell to former NSW Premier John Fahey

'Liverpool shouldn't expect PL domination'
Former Liverpool winger John Barnes does not expect the club to dominate like Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson due to the competitiveness of the Premier League.
Aldridge expects tighter title race
Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge believes his old club will face a tougher challenge to retain their Premier League title.
Dhoni never expressed any will for a farewell match: Rajeev Shukla
Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Rajeev Shukla on August 16 ended the rumours of a farewell match for MS Dhoni. He said captain cool never expressed any will to Board of Control for Cricket..