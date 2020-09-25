Global  
 

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passes away at 74

DNA Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away at a private hospital at 1.04 p.m. in Chennai on Friday.
