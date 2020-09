Protesters gather to voice anger over fatal shooting involving police in Pennsylvania



Residents in Lancaster, Pennsylvania gathered outside the city's police department on Sunday (September 13) to protest against an officer-involved shooting. According to reports, officers responded.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:44 Published 2 weeks ago

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid arrested for alleged role in Delhi riots



Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid has been arrested by the Delhi police in connection with the violence in Northeast Delhi in February 2020. The student leader has been booked under the Unlawful.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:34 Published 2 weeks ago