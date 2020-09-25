Global  
 

Ruth Bader Ginsburg to make history Friday as the first woman, Jewish person to lie in state at US Capitol

Friday, 25 September 2020
Ruth Bader Ginsburg will make history Friday when she becomes the first woman and Jewish person to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol.
 Justice Ginsburg died on Friday, September 18th, at the age of 87 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in state at U.S. Capitol

 Ginsburg, who died last week at the age of 87, is the first woman and the first Jewish person to receive such an honor.
 Thousands have already paid their respects as she lay in repose outside the Supreme Court this week.
Arguments for and against filling the Supreme Court seat ahead of the election

 "The Takeout" podcast this week focuses on the conservative and liberal arguments surrounding the filling of the Supreme Court seat left vacant by Ruth Bader..
CBS News

MSNBC commentator: 'What is the difference between Hitler and Trump?'

 A Jewish television commentator said there is “no difference” between the rhetoric of President Donald Trump and Adolf Hitler, and Jews who support Trump..
WorldNews

Zoom cancels talk by Palestinian hijacker Leila Khaled at San Francisco State University

 Leila Khaled giving a speech during an event for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement (BDS Movement in South Africa in 2015. | Photo by Ashraf..
The Verge

Capturing How Ruth Bader Ginsburg Was Honored in Washington

 Justice Ginsburg will be honored at the Supreme Court and the Capitol for three days.
Former Arizona Governor Jan Brewer joins Larry King on PoliticKING to discuss is if Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on the Supreme Court should be filled before Election Day and why her state won't..

Police are searching for a woman seen on CCTV abandoning a newborn baby boy on a park bench. The infant, believed to be around seven days old, was heard crying next to a flower bed in Phuket,..

Councilperson Allan Domb introduced legislation to memorialize Ginsburg.

The Legal Legacy Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg – OpEd

The Legal Legacy Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg – OpEd The late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, on the occasion of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s 10th anniversary on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit,...
Ruth Bader Ginsburg makes history, Breonna Taylor, Heat-Celtics: 5 things to know Friday

 Ruth Bader Ginsburg to get historic honor, Breonna Taylor's family to hold a news conference in Louisville and more things to start your Friday.
A voting advocacy group recorded over 40,000 new voter registrations in the 2 days after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

 Vote.org saw a 68% increase in voter registration the Saturday and Sunday following Ginsburg's death compared to the prior Saturday and Sunday.
