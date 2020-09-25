Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Magawa the landmine detection rat given gold medal for bravery

WorldNews Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Magawa the landmine detection rat given gold medal for braveryGiant African pouched rat has cleared more than 141,000 square metres of land - the equivalent of 20 football pitches A landmine detection rat has been awarded a gold medal for his “lifesaving bravery and devotion to duty”. Magawa, a giant African pouched rat, has discovered 39 landmines and 28...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Landmine detection rat awarded a gold medal

Landmine detection rat awarded a gold medal 01:19

 A landmine detection rat has been awarded a gold medal for his “lifesavingbravery and devotion to duty”. Magawa, a giant African pouched rat, hasdiscovered 39 landmines and 28 items of unexploded ordnance since he wastrained by charity APOPO. He is the charity’s most successful Hero Rat,...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Landmine-sniffing 'hero' rat awarded gold medal [Video]

Landmine-sniffing 'hero' rat awarded gold medal

Magawa has sniffed out 39 landmines and 28 unexploded munitions in his career as a mine-sniffing rat in Cambodia, earning him a gold medal from UK veterinary charity. Soraya Ali reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:23Published
This Rat Deserved a Gold Medal For It's Unique Ability [Video]

This Rat Deserved a Gold Medal For It's Unique Ability

This rat received a gold medal for bravery and it was well deserved. Veuer’s Keri Lumm has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:59Published

Tweets about this