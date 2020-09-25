Magawa the landmine detection rat given gold medal for bravery
Friday, 25 September 2020 () Giant African pouched rat has cleared more than 141,000 square metres of land - the equivalent of 20 football pitches A landmine detection rat has been awarded a gold medal for his “lifesaving bravery and devotion to duty”. Magawa, a giant African pouched rat, has discovered 39 landmines and 28...
