Magawa the landmine detection rat given gold medal for bravery

Giant African pouched rat has cleared more than 141,000 square metres of land - the equivalent of 20 football pitches A landmine detection rat has been awarded a gold medal for his "lifesaving bravery and devotion to duty". Magawa, a giant African pouched rat, has discovered 39 landmines and 28...


