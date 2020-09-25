Global  
 

Megan Thee Stallion says person who shot her was Tory Lanez

Friday, 25 September 2020
Megan Thee Stallion says person who shot her was Tory LanezLOS ANGELES (AP) — More than a month after she was shot in the feet after a party in the Hollywood Hills, Megan Thee Stallion said for the first time Thursday night that fellow hip-hop star Tory Lanez was the person who pulled the trigger. “Yes Tory shot me. You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying,” the 25-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Megan Pete, said in an Instagram Live video. “Stop...
