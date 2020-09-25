Global  
 

Virus disrupting Rio's Carnival for first time in a century

WorldNews Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Virus disrupting Rio's Carnival for first time in a centuryA cloud of uncertainty that has hung over Rio de Janeiro throughout the coronavirus pandemic has been lifted, but gloom remains — the annual Carnival parade of flamboyant samba schools won’t be held in February. And while the decision is being characterized as a postponement of the event, no new date has been set. Rio’s League of Samba...
Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Published
News video: Virus delays Rio's Carnival for first time in a century

