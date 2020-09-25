|
‘They were trying to do a coup!’: Trump says after FBI docs reveal agents bought liability...
Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump said the FBI targeted him for a “coup” after newly released documents showed that federal agents bought liability insurance over fears their handling of the Trump-Russia probe could lead to legal trouble. The new documents were disclosed in a federal court filing on Thursday by Sidney Powell, defense attorney for former Trump adviser Michael Flynn. Seizing on the new release, the president ran a victory lap at a campaign rally in Florida, telling the crowd the FBI had been “caught” attempting a “coup.” “Today a trove of text messages was released from FBI agents involved in the Russian witch hunt. You gotta see this,” Trump said, reading out a headline from the...
