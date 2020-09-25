Global  
 

Princess Eugenie, husband Jack Brooksbank expecting first child

USATODAY.com Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Princess Eugenie of York and husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting their first child! It will be Queen Elizabeth II's ninth great grandchild.
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: BREAKING NEWS: Britain's Princess Eugenie pregnant

BREAKING NEWS: Britain's Princess Eugenie pregnant 00:53

 British royal Princess Eugenie is expecting her first child.

Princess Eugenie expecting first child [Video]

Princess Eugenie expecting first child

Archive footage as Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are “very pleased” toannounce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021, Buckingham Palace said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:36Published

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank expecting a baby, Buckingham Palace says

 She says she and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, are "so excited" about the child, due early next year.
BBC News

