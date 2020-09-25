|
Princess Eugenie, husband Jack Brooksbank expecting first child
Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Princess Eugenie of York and husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting their first child! It will be Queen Elizabeth II's ninth great grandchild.
Princess Eugenie expecting first child
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank expecting a baby, Buckingham Palace saysShe says she and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, are "so excited" about the child, due early next year.
The Queen and her Prime Ministers
Barbados to remove Queen as head of state
Barbados to remove Queen Elizabeth as its head of state"The time has come to fully leave our colonial past behind," Barbados' governor general said.
Barbados announces plan to remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state next yearBarbados announced plans to remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state next year.
