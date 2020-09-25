Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid lockdown: Cardiff, Swansea and Llanelli get new restrictions

BBC News Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Eight counties will have restrictions when they start in Swansea and Cardiff, plus the town of Llanelli.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
News video: How To Cope With New Lockdown Restrictions

How To Cope With New Lockdown Restrictions 02:36

 The government have announced more stringent restrictions as the UK heads into the winter months with infection rates of coronavirus rising. The new rules are being implemented to ward off a second lockdown, which many are fearing. Here’s how to remain upbeat as restrictions and the virus...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Brits panic-buying toilet roll after fears grow of second lockdown [Video]

Brits panic-buying toilet roll after fears grow of second lockdown

Dozens were seen queuing outside Costo in Wembley, London on Thursday (September 24), hours before new coronavirus restrictions are expected to come into effect. The footage also shows customers..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:54Published
Israel imposes new COVID-19 restrictions after surge in cases [Video]

Israel imposes new COVID-19 restrictions after surge in cases

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the restrictions are necessary to keep the country from being pushed to 'the edge of the abyss'.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:51Published
London business owner on new lockdown restrictions [Video]

London business owner on new lockdown restrictions

Interview with Kevin Jones who runs the NuDawn bar in Well Street, Hackney,regarding the forthcoming tightening of lockdown restrictions. Mr Jones saidthe short amount of time businesses had been given..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:34Published

Tweets about this