4 wounded in knife attack near ex-Charlie Hebdo site in Paris
Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
PARIS -- Four people were wounded in a knife attack Friday near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, and two assailants are on the run, police said. Associated Press reporters at the scene saw...
Paris Capital of France
No explosives found in package found at Paris attack scene
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:08Published
Knife attack near former Charlie Hebdo office in ParisAt least two people were slashed in a knife attack near the former Charlie Hebdo newspaper office in Paris, where Islamic extremists murdered 12 people five..
CBS News
Two injured in Paris stabbing attack, witness testify
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:03Published
Charlie Hebdo French satirical weekly newspaper
Four injured in Paris machete attack near former offices of Charlie Hebdo
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 00:47Published
Four hurt in stabbing near Charlie Hebdo officeFour people hurt in Paris stabbing near former offices of magazine Charlie Hebdo, scene of deadly 2015 attack
BBC News
