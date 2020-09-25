4 wounded in knife attack near ex-Charlie Hebdo site in Paris Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

PARIS -- Four people were wounded in a knife attack Friday near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in PARIS -- Four people were wounded in a knife attack Friday near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris , and two assailants are on the run, police said. Associated Press reporters at the scene saw... 👓 View full article

