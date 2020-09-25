Global  
 

4 wounded in knife attack near ex-Charlie Hebdo site in Paris

WorldNews Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
4 wounded in knife attack near ex-Charlie Hebdo site in ParisPARIS -- Four people were wounded in a knife attack Friday near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, and two assailants are on the run, police said. Associated Press reporters at the scene saw...
