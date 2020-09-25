Princess Diana became Donald Trump’s one and only regret: ‘I wanted to court her’

Statue of Diana to be installed on her 60th birthday



A statue commissioned by the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex to paytribute to their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, will be installed on whatwould have been her 60th birthday. The statue was commissioned to mark the20th anniversary of Diana’s death and to recognise her positive impact in theUK and around the world.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:16 Published on January 1, 1970