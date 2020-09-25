Global  
 

Princess Diana became Donald Trump’s one and only regret: ‘I wanted to court her’

WorldNews Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Princess Diana became Donald Trump’s one and only regret: ‘I wanted to court her’After US President Donald Trump commented on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent election remarks, his revolting words about Princess Diana are also now making rounds on the internet. Only months before she passed away in August of 1997, Trump had claimed that he wished to try his luck on the...
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: What H.R. McMaster Wants Trump To Know About Vladimir Putin

What H.R. McMaster Wants Trump To Know About Vladimir Putin 00:43

 Former national security adviser H.R. McMaster says he wishes President Donald Trump would recognize one thing. Namely, that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not Trump's friend. McMaster's comments came a day after addressing efforts from Trump and GOP leaders in Congress to undermine the...

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Julian Assange lawyer says Trump election victory will be bad for WikiLeaks founder

 A lawyer for Julian Assange said Friday that the WikiLeaks founder’s situation will be worse if President Donald Trump is re-elected in November than if..
WorldNews

Trump continues refusing to commit to a peaceful transition if he loses reelection

 President Trump is again refusing to commit to a peaceful transition of power if he loses the 2020 election. This comes as FBI Director Christopher Wray, who was..
CBS News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on what's next in Supreme Court fight, fate of the Affordable Care Act

 As President Trump gets set to nominate his pick for the Supreme Court, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joins "CBS This Morning" to weigh in on the confirmation..
CBS News

Justice Department seeks immediate ban on WeChat in U.S.

 The Trump administration claims the Chinese-owned messaging service is a threat to national security.
CBS News
Trump Edging Biden Out In Florida And Arizona [Video]

Trump Edging Biden Out In Florida And Arizona

A new Washington Post/ABC News poll is bad news for Joe Biden. The poll has Pres. Donald Trump narrowly ahead Joe Biden in Florida and Arizona among likely voters. The poll was conducted September 15-20. It found Trump ahead by 4 points in Florida (51%-47%) and 1 point in Arizona (49%-48%) among likely voters. According to Forbes, the Post/ABC News poll is a high quality survey.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:31Published

Diana, Princess of Wales Diana, Princess of Wales Princess of Wales

Emma Corrin insists Princess Diana ‘feels like a friend’ [Video]

Emma Corrin insists Princess Diana ‘feels like a friend’

Emma Corrin has confessed she spent so long researching Princess Diana for her new role as the tragic royal in The Crown, that she feels as though she has become friends with the People's Princess.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published
Diana’s sons face turbulent times 23 years after her death [Video]

Diana’s sons face turbulent times 23 years after her death

The anniversary of Diana, Princess of Wales’s death follows a turbulent timefor her sons the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex. The princess waskilled in a car crash 23 years ago on August 31 1997 when William and Harrywere only 15 and 12.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published
Statue of Diana to be installed on her 60th birthday [Video]

Statue of Diana to be installed on her 60th birthday

A statue commissioned by the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex to paytribute to their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, will be installed on whatwould have been her 60th birthday. The statue was commissioned to mark the20th anniversary of Diana’s death and to recognise her positive impact in theUK and around the world.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Duke of Sussex

Harry and Meghan’s tour to southern Africa most expensive royal trip at £246,000 [Video]

Harry and Meghan’s tour to southern Africa most expensive royal trip at £246,000

The travel costs for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s high-profile family tourto southern Africa cost the taxpayer nearly £246,000, new accounts show. Harryand Meghan took their then four-month-old baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsorto South Africa in September last year on his first royal overseas trip, withthe duke also travelling solo to Angola, Malawi and Botswana.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:59Published

Trump says he is 'not a fan' of Meghan Markle

 The US president spoke out after Prince Harry commented alongside his wife on the looming election.
BBC News

Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan draw criticism, disparaging Trump comments for video urging voting

 Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan urge Americans to vote in the upcoming election in a new video that is drawing criticism for its "political" stand.
USATODAY.com

President Trump Makes Sexist Dig at Meghan Markle

 President Trump resorted to one of his favorite pastimes -- insulting women -- making a sexist comment about Meghan Markle ... all because she dared to encourage..
TMZ.com

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Member of the British royal family and former actress

Meghan Markle voices support for America's Got Talent contestant during finale [Video]

Meghan Markle voices support for America's Got Talent contestant during finale

Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance during the season finale of America's Got Talent on Wednesday to lend her support to contestant Archie Williams.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Trump says he's "not a fan" of Meghan Markle

 "I wish a lot of luck to Harry, because he's going to need it," Mr. Trump said.
CBS News

ShowBiz Minute: Trump, Hadid, Fendi

 Trump says he's "not a fan" of Meghan's, wishes Harry luck; Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcome baby daughter; Fendi kicks off hybrid Milan Fashion Week with..
USATODAY.com
Meghan makes surprise appearance on America's Got Talent [Video]

Meghan makes surprise appearance on America's Got Talent

The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance on America's Got Talent towish finalist Archie Williams good luck in the closing stages of thecompetition. Meghan sent the message and joked her support was not justbecause her and husband Harry were 'partial to the name' Archie.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:29Published

US election polls: Biden holds six-point lead over Trump [Video]

US election polls: Biden holds six-point lead over Trump

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published
No social distancing, few masks as large crowd attends Trump rally in Florida [Video]

No social distancing, few masks as large crowd attends Trump rally in Florida

US President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Jacksonville, Florida on Thursday (September 24).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:32Published
?Fmr. Gov. Jan Brewer: Trump will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat before the election [Video]

?Fmr. Gov. Jan Brewer: Trump will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat before the election

Former Arizona Governor Jan Brewer joins Larry King on PoliticKING to discuss is if Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on the Supreme Court should be filled before Election Day and why her state won't..

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 12:13Published

Of ‘Useful Idiots’ And Russophobic Hysteria In US Elections – OpEd

Of ‘Useful Idiots’ And Russophobic Hysteria In US Elections – OpEd It's quite ironic that although The Atlantic is generally presumed to be a liberal publication, if one listens to the views of its editor-in-chief, Jeffrey...
Eurasia Review

Fight over Trump tax returns goes to appeals court — again

 NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court is set to hear arguments Friday in President Donald Trump’s long-running fight to prevent a top New York prosecutor...
SeattlePI.com

Did Cohen, Trump’s Longtime Lawyer, Reveal How Trump Plans To Steal Online Votes And The Election?

Did Cohen, Trump’s Longtime Lawyer, Reveal How Trump Plans To Steal Online Votes And The Election? Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling There seems to be no end in sight to how President Donald Trump promises to steal the election. From refusing to...
WorldNews Also reported by •Mashable

