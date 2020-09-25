|
US on Brink of 7 Million COVID-19 Cases
Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center reported early Friday that the U.S. is on the brink of having an astounding 7 million COVID-19 cases. India follows the U.S. with 5.8 million and Brazil has 4.6 million cases. Brazil's rising caseload has prompted the country to announce the delay of Rio de Janeiro's annual Carnival parade held in February, during the South American country's summer. Millions of people take to the city's streets for the annual rambunctious event. It is the first time the event has been delayed. It was not immediately clear when or if the 2021 iteration of the world-famous parade will take place. Hair loss is the latest reported side effect of the coronavirus. An...
