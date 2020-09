Jane🇺🇸 RT @CNN: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's trainer does pushups to honor her while she lays in state at the US Capitol 💪🏿 Bryant Johnson, an A… 1 second ago

Marie Tobitt RT @nytimes: Once Rep. Nanette Barragán, Democrat of California, reached out to touch Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s coffin at the Capitol,… 2 seconds ago

Amy Cormier RT @sfpelosi: United States Capitol Statuary Hall awaiting “Lying In State” of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg #RBG. Former Vice President Joe… 2 seconds ago

jnaib RT @CNNPolitics: After attending the ceremony to honor the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sen. Kamala Harris says Ginsburg helped clear… 3 seconds ago

6G RT @cspan: Bryant Johnson, Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s personal trainer, does push-ups as Justice Ginsburg lies in state in the U.S. Capitol. Fu… 3 seconds ago

High Plains Viewer RT @ABC7NY: Ruth Bader Ginsburg's trainer honors late justice with pushups next to her casket in U.S. Capitol https://t.co/taA8XyYkDF https… 3 seconds ago

vyrgyl RT @JoyAnnReid: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is the first woman, and the first Jewish person, to lie in state in the Capitol. May her memory… 6 seconds ago