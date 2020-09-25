Global  
 

Palestinian leader calls for new peace process in UN speech

WorldNews Friday, 25 September 2020
Palestinian leader calls for new peace process in UN speechPalestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has called for an international conference early next year to “launch a genuine peace process” while criticizing the recent decision of two Arab countries to normalize relations with Israel ......
State of Palestine State of Palestine De jure state in the Middle East

Fatah, Hamas say deal reached on Palestinian elections [Video]

Fatah, Hamas say deal reached on Palestinian elections

Two biggest Palestinian factions, Fatah and Hamas, have agreed to hold the first elections in Palestine in nearly 15 years.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:43Published

At UN, India slams Pakistan on terror as it rakes up J&K issue

 Following another attempt by Pak to raise the Kashmir issue at the UN, India described Pakistan as a country recognised globally as the epicentre of terrorism...
IndiaTimes

The US-Brokered Mideast ‘Peace’ Deals Aren’t Really What They Seem

 The loud applause that followed the US-brokered Mideast “peace” deals between “Israel” on one hand and the UAE & Bahrain on the other is misplaced since..
WorldNews
Analysis: Iran and Palestine lose out from Israel deal [Video]

Analysis: Iran and Palestine lose out from Israel deal

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:23Published

Mahmoud Abbas Mahmoud Abbas Palestinian statesman


United Nations United Nations Intergovernmental organization

At United Nations, India raises issue of misuse of blasphemy laws by Pak against minorities

 Indian diplomat to UN in Geneva, Senthil Kumar said, "Pakistan's deplorable human rights records and discriminatory treatment of its minorities has been a cause..
DNA

UN chief: Human rights in 'crosshairs' of society

 The secretary-general of the United Nations Friday said "human rights are at risk" due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Sept. 25)
 
USATODAY.com

African nations urge UN reform, debt forgiveness

 African nations came out swinging at the United Nations annual gathering of world leaders calling for dramatic fiscal measures to help economies survive the..
USATODAY.com

PM Modi to address UNGA tomorrow

 The theme of the 75th UNGA is " The future we want, the United Nations we need, reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism - confronting the..
DNA

Gerry Adams: John Hume's role 'bigger than the peace process' [Video]

Gerry Adams: John Hume's role 'bigger than the peace process'

Gerry Adams described John Hume’s role as “bigger than the peace process”. Theformer SDLP leader, who has died at 83, was one of the key architects of peacein Northern Ireland His participation..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published

