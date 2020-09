Two former leaders of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home were charged in connection with a coronavirus outbreak at the facility, where 76 people died.

Leaders Indicted At Soldiers' Home Where At Least 76 People Died In COVID-19 Outbreak Two leaders at the facility in Holyoke were allegedly responsible for deciding "to combine 42 veterans – some COVID-positive, and others not even showing any...

NPR 8 hours ago