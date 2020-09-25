In deeply personal podcast, Dax Shepard shares he is recovering from a recent relapse

Ellen Pompeo On When She Wants To Leave "Grey's Anatomy"



Actress Ellen Pompeo has been on "Grey's Anatomy" for 17 seasons. The actress recently appeared on Dax Shepard's podcast "Armchair Expert." She said she hasn't loved watching herself go from 33 to 50 onscreen. "But at the same time, I think the overall goal of my life is to always keep my ego in check." Pompeo talked about when she wants to make her exit. "To leave while the show is still on top is definitely a goal." "I'm not trying to stay on the show forever. No way.

