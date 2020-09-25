Global  
 

Mark Cuban calls for $1,000 stimulus checks every two weeks through November

WorldNews Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Mark Cuban calls for $1,000 stimulus checks every two weeks through NovemberNew York (CNN Business)Mark Cuban is once again pushing the idea that every American household should receive $1,000 bi-weekly stimulus checks for the next two months. The billionaire investor says additional stimulus for Americans is just as paramount as it was at the start of the pandemic, claiming there are "two economies", in which some are...
Video Credit: 41 Action News - Published
News video: Thousands in MO, KS could still qualify for stimulus checks

Thousands in MO, KS could still qualify for stimulus checks 02:04

 The IRS may still owe stimulus checks to as many as 9 million people who don't typically file federal tax returns.

Mark Cuban Mark Cuban American investor and entrepreneur

Mark Cuban says 'idiot' Donald Trump once told him to run for president

 Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said President Donald Trump is an "idiot" for how he's run the country as president.
USATODAY.com

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban helping troubled former NBA player Delonte West

 Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is trying to help former NBA player Delonte West through his mental health struggles.
USATODAY.com
How Cuban Scored With Amazon And Netflix [Video]

How Cuban Scored With Amazon And Netflix

Mark Cuban told "The David Rubenstein Show" about his buy-and-hold stock strategy. Business Insider reports the strategy led him to big returns on Netflix and Amazon. The "Shark Tank" investor owns the NBA's Dallas Mavericks said he stuck with companies he believed in. He owned Netflix stock since it cost $50 a share. The streaming service closed Wednesday near $550. He owned Amazon shares at just under $2,000. On Wednesday, Amazon closed at $3,441.85.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

CNN Business US financial information website

