Mark Cuban calls for $1,000 stimulus checks every two weeks through November
Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
New York (CNN Business)Mark Cuban is once again pushing the idea that every American household should receive $1,000 bi-weekly stimulus checks for the next two months. The billionaire investor says additional stimulus for Americans is just as paramount as it was at the start of the pandemic, claiming there are "two economies", in which some are...
Mark Cuban American investor and entrepreneur
Mark Cuban says 'idiot' Donald Trump once told him to run for presidentDallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said President Donald Trump is an "idiot" for how he's run the country as president.
USATODAY.com
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban helping troubled former NBA player Delonte WestDallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is trying to help former NBA player Delonte West through his mental health struggles.
USATODAY.com
How Cuban Scored With Amazon And Netflix
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35Published
CNN Business US financial information website
Legendary journalist Sir Harold Evans dies at 92Hong Kong (CNN Business)Sir Harold Evans, the legendary British-American newspaper editor and publisher, has died at the age of 92, his employer Reuters..
WorldNews
Facebook has more users in India than anywhere else. It's now dealing with a hate ...San Francisco (CNN Business)Facebook is facing multiple simultaneous controversies in the United States, particularly around disinformation, hate speech and..
WorldNews
Xi Jinping wants China's private companies to fight alongside the Communist PartyHong Kong (CNN Business)President Xi Jinping has sent a message to China's private businesses: You can make money, but only if you follow my rules. The ruling..
WorldNews
New York City Largest city in the United States
Indoor dining a step forward for NYC restaurants
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 03:04Published
Google Maps’ AR directions will soon show landmarks to help orient youGoogle is adding a few notable new features to Live View, the augmented reality mode of Google Maps that lets you hold your phone up and see visual overlays over..
The Verge
Artist Ai Weiwei premieres new 30-part work on the Piccadilly Lights
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published
NYC students back in school to be tested for virusThe largest school district in the U.S. is rolling out ambitious and costly plans to test students and staff for the coronavirus, bidding to help keep school..
USATODAY.com
New York questions whether 'Saturday Night Live' audience follows COVID-19 rules"SNL" is offering tickets to see its season premiere on Saturday, but the state's rules only allow employees, cast and crew to attend.
USATODAY.com
