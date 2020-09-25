|
Thom Brennaman resigns from Cincinnati Reds, Fox Sports Ohio after using homophobic slur
Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Thom Brennaman resigned from his job with the Cincinnati Reds and Fox Sports Ohio. He was suspended last month for using a homophobic slur on air.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Thom Brennaman American sportscaster
Reds announcer resigns after using homophobic slur on-air"The Reds respect Thom Brennaman's decision to step away from the broadcast booth and applaud his heartfelt efforts of reconciliation with the LGBTQ+ community,"..
CBS News
Thom Brennaman Resigns As Reds Announcer Weeks After On-Air Homophobic SlurThom Brennaman is officially OUT as Cincinnati Reds play-by-play man ... the 57-year-old formally resigned from his position weeks after he used a homophobic..
TMZ.com
MLB Play By Play Announcer Uses Anti-gay Slur On Air
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Fox Sports Ohio American regional sports network
Cincinnati Reds Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States
Diogo Jota: Liverpool agree £45m deal with Wolves for forwardLiverpool agree a deal to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Diogo Jota - with young Reds defender Ki-Jana Hoever moving to Molineux for up to £13.5m.
BBC News
Tom Seaver, Cy Young Winner And Hall Of Fame Pitcher Dies At 75
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this