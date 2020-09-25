Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Thom Brennaman resigns from Cincinnati Reds, Fox Sports Ohio after using homophobic slur

USATODAY.com Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Thom Brennaman resigned from his job with the Cincinnati Reds and Fox Sports Ohio. He was suspended last month for using a homophobic slur on air.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published
News video: Kings football has a 3-0 record the first time since 2015 | High School Insider podcast 9/22/20

Kings football has a 3-0 record the first time since 2015 | High School Insider podcast 9/22/20 19:43

 Week 5 of the Ohio high school football season is here. And as the home stretch of the regular season comes into focus, most Cincinnati-area teams are primed for a postseason trip in October. By: Mike DyerPosted at 3:44 PM, Sep 22, 2020 and last updated 3:44 PM, Sep 22, 2020 Week 5 of the Ohio...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Thom Brennaman Thom Brennaman American sportscaster

Reds announcer resigns after using homophobic slur on-air

 "The Reds respect Thom Brennaman's decision to step away from the broadcast booth and applaud his heartfelt efforts of reconciliation with the LGBTQ+ community,"..
CBS News

Thom Brennaman Resigns As Reds Announcer Weeks After On-Air Homophobic Slur

 Thom Brennaman is officially OUT as Cincinnati Reds play-by-play man ... the 57-year-old formally resigned from his position weeks after he used a homophobic..
TMZ.com
MLB Play By Play Announcer Uses Anti-gay Slur On Air [Video]

MLB Play By Play Announcer Uses Anti-gay Slur On Air

An MLB broadcaster used a homophobic slur during an MLB game on Wednesday. Cincinnati Reds play-by-play announcer Thom Brennaman could be heard on-air; "One of the f*g capitals of the world". It would appear that Brennaman didn't know he was on air when he uttered the hateful slur. It's not known what led to the inappropriate remark and the context behind it. The comment was made after a commercial break during a doubleheader between the Reds and the Royals.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Fox Sports Ohio Fox Sports Ohio American regional sports network


Cincinnati Reds Cincinnati Reds Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States

Diogo Jota: Liverpool agree £45m deal with Wolves for forward

 Liverpool agree a deal to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Diogo Jota - with young Reds defender Ki-Jana Hoever moving to Molineux for up to £13.5m.
BBC News
Tom Seaver, Cy Young Winner And Hall Of Fame Pitcher Dies At 75 [Video]

Tom Seaver, Cy Young Winner And Hall Of Fame Pitcher Dies At 75

Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver has died. Seaver died Monday in his sleep of complications of Lewy body dementia and Covid-19. The three-time Cy Young Award winner and 12-time all-star, was 75 years old. Seaver, known as "Tom Terrific," won 311 games and had a 2.86 earned-run average over a 20-year career. CNN reports he was a member of the 1969 "Miracle Mets," winning the team's first World Series that year. Seaver also played for the Cincinnati Reds, Chicago White Sox, and Boston Red Sox.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

OHSAA winter sports preparing for a season during pandemic [Video]

OHSAA winter sports preparing for a season during pandemic

The Ohio High School Athletic Association understands similar conversations will be had soon regarding winter sports during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:51Published
Feedback Friday: Thom Brennaman [Video]

Feedback Friday: Thom Brennaman

HALFWAY THROUGH THE WEEK -- ONE STORY BECAME HOTTER THAN THE 1975 REDS. FOX SPORTS ANNOUNCER THOM BRENNAMAN'S HOMOPHOBIC SLUR HEARD WHEN HIS MIC WAS OPEN JUST BEFORE HE STARTED HIS BROADCAST.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 03:06Published
Fallout continues for Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman [Video]

Fallout continues for Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman

Thom Brennaman won't be broadcasting NFL games for FOX Sports anymore, and Reds pitcher Anthony DeSclafani thinks it would be a good idea if the Reds can him, too.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:57Published

Tweets about this