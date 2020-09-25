Global  
 

Journalism groups rebuke Trump after he calls police violence against reporters ‘a beautiful sight’

WorldNews Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Journalism groups rebuke Trump after he calls police violence against reporters ‘a beautiful sight’Journalism groups have spoken out and slammed President Donald Trump’s latest controversial comments about the US media after he appeared to endorse police violence against reporters as a “beautiful site” at a rally this week. Organisations and journalism school leaders across the country rebuked the president over his statements made at a speech in Montana, in which he attacked MSNBC’s Ali Velshi. The...
