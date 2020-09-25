|
Trump-Biden debate moderators face a huge challenge
Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
(CNN)Complaining about debate moderators has now become part of the game, the same way we argue about officiating in sports. According to a report by the , which was created to figure out how to increase the value of presidential general election debates, there are four main areas of criticism aimed at presidential debate moderators. I'll address these and provide some workable tips that can be used by this year's group. Todd Graham Chris Wallace from Fox News, Steve Scully from C-SPAN, and Kristen Welker from NBC News will run the three presidential debates between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden, while Susan Page from USA Today takes the helm in the vice-presidential debate between...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
US election polls: Biden holds seven-point lead over Trump
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37Published
Former campaign managers on best strategies for first presidential debatePresident Trump and former Vice President Biden will face off in the first presidential debate Tuesday night. CBS News political contributors and former campaign..
CBS News
Incumbent Trump banks on fear and anxiety to motivate voters"No one will be safe in Biden's America," President Trump said during his acceptance speech for RNC.
CBS News
Trump tax returns are not just good for gossip. Here are 3 reasons voters should care.Trump didn't want us to know what was in his returns. Was he honest with the IRS? Did hiding information make him a security risk? Is he fit to lead?
USATODAY.com
New details emerge from another New York Times report on President Trump’s taxesThe New York Times released another report on President Trump's taxes and how his hit reality TV show helped him rake in millions of dollars. Paula Reid reports.
CBS News
Susan Page American journalist
Kristen Welker American television journalist
Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Eye Opener: Trump and Biden to debate after New York Times bombshell reportThe first presidential debate is set to be underway Tuesday in Cleveland, and a New York Times report on President Trump's taxes will likely be a central focus...
CBS News
President Trump, former Vice President Biden to face off for the first time in Tuesday debatePresident Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will go head-to-head in Tuesday night's first presidential debate. The president is expected to defend..
CBS News
Fox News American conservative cable television news channel
Trump-Biden debate: a crash you won't be able to look away fromFox News veteran moderator Chris Wallace has a 'tell' for me on who will win this first presidential debate.
USATODAY.com
The only debate moderator to return, Fox’s Wallace prepsNEW YORK — Four years ago when he first moderated a general election presidential debate, Chris Wallace was firm and funny in trying to get Donald Trump and..
WorldNews
Megyn Kelly Says Trump's Done Well with Policy but Not RhetoricMegyn Kelly says President Trump's bombing on coronavirus and racial issues, but she gives him a passing grade overall on policy ... and has a bold prediction..
TMZ.com
Chris Wallace: First debate host and Fox anchor unloved by TrumpChris Wallace, known for his tough interviewing of all politicians, hosts the first US presidential debate.
BBC News
Todd Graham American football coach
Steve Scully American broadcaster
Chris Wallace American journalist
How to watch the first presidential debate between Trump and BidenThe debate will be moderated by "Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace.
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this