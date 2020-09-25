|
NASA astronaut plans to cast her ballot from space
Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
NASA astronaut Kate Rubins told The Associated Press on Friday that she plans to cast her next vote from space – more than 200 miles above Earth. (Sept. 25)
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kathleen Rubins American microbiologist and NASA astronaut
NASA Independent agency of the United States Federal Government
Frozen Space Mystery: Fresh Ice Resurfacing on Saturn's Moon Puzzles ScientistsThe new discovery was made possible thanks to the data supplied by NASA's Cassini spacecraft which observed Saturn for over 13 years before exhausting its fuel..
WorldNews
Joe Biden endorsed, Trump excoriated by nearly 500 retired top military, national security officialsWASHINGTON – Nearly 500 generals, admirals and former national security officials from both parties endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday, and..
WorldNews
Mark Kelly campaign launches first Snapchat AR lens for a Senate raceAs the Arizona Senate election heats up ahead of November, Democratic candidate Mark Kelly’s team launched its own Snapchat account on Wednesday, including the..
The Verge
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this