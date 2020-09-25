Global  
 

NASA astronaut plans to cast her ballot from space

USATODAY.com Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
NASA astronaut Kate Rubins told The Associated Press on Friday that she plans to cast her next vote from space – more than 200 miles above Earth. (Sept. 25)
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: NASA Astronaut, Texas Resident Kate Rubins To Cast Ballot From Space

NASA Astronaut, Texas Resident Kate Rubins To Cast Ballot From Space

 NASA astronaut and Houston-area resident Kate Rubins said Friday that she plans to cast her next vote from space, which is allowed under Texas law. Katie Johnston reports.

