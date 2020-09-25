|
Fact check: 'Kingdom of God' comment by SCOTUS contender Amy Coney Barrett lacks context in meme
Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
A 2006 remark about the "Kingdom of God" is missing context in a meme that also falsely attributes views on ending separation of church and state.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Amy Coney Barrett American judge
President Trump expected to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ruth Bader GinsburgCBS News has learned that President Trump is expected to nominate Federal Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Weijia Jiang..
CBS News
Trump plays coy on Barrett pick for Supreme CourtPresident Donald Trump played coy about his pick for the Supreme Court, but Republicans are expecting him to announce that he is nominating Judge Amy Coney..
USATODAY.com
5 things you need to know about Amy Coney Barrett, Trump's likely Supreme Court nomineeAmy Coney Barrett, an Indiana law professor and appeals court judge, is the favorite to replace U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
USATODAY.com
Trump Selects Amy Coney Barrett to Fill Ginsburg’s Seat on the Supreme CourtThe president’s nomination of Judge Barrett, a favorite of conservatives, to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, will kick off a furious and unprecedented..
NYTimes.com
Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States
Dems to introduce bill setting term limits for Supreme Court justices
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:37Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this