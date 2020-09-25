|
American Airlines secures $5.5 billion Treasury loan, could tap more
Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
CHICAGO/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – American Airlines said on Friday it has secured a $5.5 billion government loan and could tap up to $2 billion more in October depending on how the U.S. Treasury allocates extra funds under a $25 billion loan package for airlines. Airlines have until Sept. 30 to decide whether to take the...
American Airlines Major airline of the United States
American Airlines to cut 19,000 jobs in October without aid
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:47Published
United States Department of the Treasury United States federal executive department
Trump tightens Cuba sanctions as he woos Cuban American vote
WorldNews
Dubai-based gold trader named in reports filed with US Treasury's FinCEN
WorldNews
U.S. sanctions Russia-linked Ukrainian lawmaker
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:47Published
Chicago City and county seat of Cook County, Illinois, United States
How a Trump pick could shift SCOTUS on abortion
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:45Published
U.S. stocks and dollar on the rise on Hawkish Fed official remarks
WorldNews
FBI Seeking More Potential Jerry Harris Victims
TMZ.com
