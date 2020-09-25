Global  
 

American Airlines secures $5.5 billion Treasury loan, could tap more

WorldNews Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
American Airlines secures $5.5 billion Treasury loan, could tap moreCHICAGO/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – American Airlines said on Friday it has secured a $5.5 billion government loan and could tap up to $2 billion more in October depending on how the U.S. Treasury allocates extra funds under a $25 billion loan package for airlines. Airlines have until Sept. 30 to decide whether to take the...
American Airlines to cut 19,000 jobs in October without aid [Video]

American Airlines to cut 19,000 jobs in October without aid

American Airlines said on Tuesday its workforce will shrink by 40,000, including 19,000 involuntary cuts, in October unless the government extends aid for airline employee payrolls. Colette Luke has the latest.

Trump tightens Cuba sanctions as he woos Cuban American vote

 WASHINGTON — President Trump announced Wednesday that U.S. travelers won’t be allowed to bring home Cuban cigars and rum or stay in government-owned hotels..
Dubai-based gold trader named in reports filed with US Treasury's FinCEN

 Dubai-based gold traders and refiners Kaloti Jewellery Group’s dealings with three Indian companies have figured in several transactions red-flagged by banks..
U.S. sanctions Russia-linked Ukrainian lawmaker [Video]

U.S. sanctions Russia-linked Ukrainian lawmaker

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on a pro-Russian Ukrainian lawmaker linked to Republican efforts to dig up dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter, accusing him of trying to interfere in the U.S. election. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

How a Trump pick could shift SCOTUS on abortion [Video]

How a Trump pick could shift SCOTUS on abortion

[NFA] With President Donald Trump poised to nominate a U.S. Supreme Court justice to fill the vacancy created by the death of liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a new 6-3 conservative majority could be emboldened to roll back abortion rights. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

U.S. stocks and dollar on the rise on Hawkish Fed official remarks

 NEW YORK, New York - Despite the official death toll from the coronavirus disease Covid-19 passing 200,000 on Tuesday, U.S. stocks bounced higher. The dollar..
FBI Seeking More Potential Jerry Harris Victims

 The FBI's not done building its case against Jerry Harris -- federal agents in Chicago are asking for any individuals under the age of 18 who may have been..
