Charlize Theron shares rare photos of kids Jackson, August: 'Happy #NationalDaughtersDay'
Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Charlize Theron, known for keeping her kids out of the spotlight, has shared photos of her adopted children, Jackson, 8, and August, 4, on Instagram.
