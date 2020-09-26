Bollywood drug nexus: Questions NCB is likely to ask Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Rakul Preet on September 24 arrived at Mumbai airport. She has been summoned by NCB to join the investigation in connection with a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death. NCB has also summoned other actresses including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor in...
Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14. While probing into his death, CBI and NCB got their hands on Rhea Chakraborty's drug chat... Bollywood Life Also reported by •IndiaTimes