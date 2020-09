You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Does Delhi have Covid community spread? State health minister comments



Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain spoke on Covid-19 situation in the city-state. Jain reiterated that there is community spread in Delhi. He said that the large number of cases point to community.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:46 Published 1 week ago Watch: TMC MP‘s ‘promoting quackery’ jibe, Harsh Vardhan says he’s ‘pained’



While taking part in the discussion over the Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Shantanu Sen accused the Central Government of.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:36 Published 1 week ago ‘Flattening of Covid-19 curve requires collaborative efforts’: Harsh Vardhan



Union Health Minister Harsh vardhan spoke at a joint meeting with G20 finance and health ministers. Harsh Vardhan said that flattening of the curve requires collaborative efforts. "Current pandemic.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:24 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Health Minister Jenny Mikakos resigns: Read her statement in full Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos has resigned only days after giving evidence at the inquiry in the botched hotel quarantine program. Read her resignation...

Brisbane Times 5 hours ago





Tweets about this