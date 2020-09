🎮 Kim 🎮 RT @CuppaTea4Meeeee: Me and @HelpMeImBlonde_ haven’t stopped playing Mario odyssey since Weds afternoon when I finally picked it up. We ab… 4 minutes ago Boo 🐾 This day haven't ended up yet but I could tell it felt like a single small scotch. 5 minutes ago Modern I haven't felt any type of excitement for school since I was 13 but since everything is currently online and my cla… https://t.co/nnnVimuCa5 7 minutes ago Zyite.com 'Haven't felt like this since Black Caviar': Ole Kirk follows family tradition in Golden Rose https://t.co/lcDfOumwF4 9 minutes ago Oogie Boogie i finally got minecraft to work on my comp again!!! i haven’t felt pure joy like this since getting minecraft for t… https://t.co/B6JmE8OOto 15 minutes ago خديجة RT @abhussle: Back in class studying the deen and I swear by allah the one who created you and I and everything on this planet. there is no… 25 minutes ago __Koffi 👑💛 RT @pamelanayumafr: Haven’t felt like myself this whole year tbh 26 minutes ago || 𝖐𝖆𝖙𝖎𝖊 IN生 || °⁰³²⁵° skz 4th win!!! this whole situation makes me sick, boys don't deserve to be treated like this, they haven't even debuted yet, imag… https://t.co/RvqxAqROkE 33 minutes ago