Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump's $200 prescription cards won't hit mailboxes just yet

WorldNews Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Donald Trump's $200 prescription cards won't hit mailboxes just yetWASHINGTON: If you're on , don't run to the mailbox looking for a $200 prescription drug card courtesy of President . US government officials said on Friday that key details of Trump's election-year giveaway still have to be fleshed out, including the exact timing and how Medicare's cost would be covered — a sum that could approach $7 billion. It's also unclear which Medicare enrollees will get the promised cards. Trump said 33 million beneficiaries would receive in the mail, but more than 60 million people are covered by the federal health insurance program for seniors. Trade groups representing the two industries most affected by the plan — drug companies and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Stars and Scars -- You Be the Judge

 The Kentucky Attorney General told the world no one would be charged in Breonna Taylor's killing, yet he never said her name during the announcement. And, Donald..
TMZ.com

TikTok becomes focus of US-China geopolitical war

 US President Donald Trump has called the app a national security risk, claiming that TikTok and its Chinese parent ByteDance could access user data and deliver..
WorldNews

Donald Trump expected to announce conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett for court

 President Donald Trump is expected to announce Saturday that he is nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court as he aims to put a historic..
New Zealand Herald
Donald Trump hints at pick for Supreme Court [Video]

Donald Trump hints at pick for Supreme Court

US President Donald Trump teased his Supreme Court pick ahead of a plannednews conference on Saturday to announce his nomination. "We're going to benaming the nominee who hopefully will be on that court for 50 years," he said."The only thing I can tell you for sure is it will be a woman." Mr Trump alsocriticised the Democrats during a campaign rally on Friday at the NewportNews/Williamsburg International Airport in Virginia.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:24Published

Medicare (United States) Medicare (United States) United States single-payer national social insurance program

Trump signs U.S. healthcare executive orders that may have little impact

 CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday signed two executive orders on healthcare for Americans that lawyers said will carry little..
WorldNews

Medicare open enrollment begins Oct. 15. Here's what you need to know.

 Medicare's annual open enrollment period begins Oct.15 and, given COVID-19, financial planners urge people to review their plans.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump Fires Back At Baker After Mass. Governor Defends Mail-In Ballots [Video]

President Trump Fires Back At Baker After Mass. Governor Defends Mail-In Ballots

Wrong Charlie!,” Trump tweeted, calling Baker a “Republican in name only.” WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben has the latest.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:42Published
Dems Push All Voting Options as Trump Continues to Slam Mail-In Ballots [Video]

Dems Push All Voting Options as Trump Continues to Slam Mail-In Ballots

As the November election draws closer, more people are considering in-person voting as concerns over the mail-in voting grow. Democrats are encouraging people to "vote by any means" as President Donald..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 01:46Published
Trump Predicts Supreme Court Will Decide Election Outcome as He Pushes Quick Confirmation [Video]

Trump Predicts Supreme Court Will Decide Election Outcome as He Pushes Quick Confirmation

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump took his concerns about mail-in voting one step further.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published

Related news from verified sources

United States: HHS OIG Issues Report Critical Of Medicare Advantage Risk Adjustment Practices - Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

 Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General (the "OIG") released a report highlighting concerns about...
Mondaq


Tweets about this