|
Donald Trump's $200 prescription cards won't hit mailboxes just yet
Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
WASHINGTON: If you're on , don't run to the mailbox looking for a $200 prescription drug card courtesy of President . US government officials said on Friday that key details of Trump's election-year giveaway still have to be fleshed out, including the exact timing and how Medicare's cost would be covered — a sum that could approach $7 billion. It's also unclear which Medicare enrollees will get the promised cards. Trump said 33 million beneficiaries would receive in the mail, but more than 60 million people are covered by the federal health insurance program for seniors. Trade groups representing the two industries most affected by the plan — drug companies and...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Stars and Scars -- You Be the JudgeThe Kentucky Attorney General told the world no one would be charged in Breonna Taylor's killing, yet he never said her name during the announcement. And, Donald..
TMZ.com
TikTok becomes focus of US-China geopolitical warUS President Donald Trump has called the app a national security risk, claiming that TikTok and its Chinese parent ByteDance could access user data and deliver..
WorldNews
Donald Trump expected to announce conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett for courtPresident Donald Trump is expected to announce Saturday that he is nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court as he aims to put a historic..
New Zealand Herald
Donald Trump hints at pick for Supreme Court
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:24Published
Medicare (United States) United States single-payer national social insurance program
Trump signs U.S. healthcare executive orders that may have little impactCHARLOTTE, N.C. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday signed two executive orders on healthcare for Americans that lawyers said will carry little..
WorldNews
Medicare open enrollment begins Oct. 15. Here's what you need to know.Medicare's annual open enrollment period begins Oct.15 and, given COVID-19, financial planners urge people to review their plans.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this