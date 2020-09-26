Donald Trump's $200 prescription cards won't hit mailboxes just yet Saturday, 26 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

WASHINGTON: If you're on , don't run to the mailbox looking for a $200 prescription drug card courtesy of President . US government officials said on Friday that key details of Trump's election-year giveaway still have to be fleshed out, including the exact timing and how Medicare 's cost would be covered — a sum that could approach $7 billion. It's also unclear which Medicare enrollees will get the promised cards. Trump said 33 million beneficiaries would receive in the mail, but more than 60 million people are covered by the federal health insurance program for seniors. Trade groups representing the two industries most affected by the plan — drug companies and...


