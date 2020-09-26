Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ranking the seven SEC games on its opening college football weekend

USATODAY.com Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
The SEC's opening slate gives a look at defending champion LSU and fellow College Football Playoff contenders Alabama, Georgia and Florida.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Government agency overseeing stock exchanges

Buffet Buy Sends Barrick Gold Soaring [Video]

Buffet Buy Sends Barrick Gold Soaring

An SEC filing showed that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought a stake in Barrick Gold in the second quarter. Business Insider reports that Barrick Gold surged more than 10% in premarket trading Monday. Berkshire Hathaway bought 21 million shares of the gold and copper miner. The total stake in Barrick Gold was worth about $564 million, according to the Friday filing. The buy comes as a bit of a surprise.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published
Kodak's U.S. loan disclosure put under scrutiny [Video]

Kodak's U.S. loan disclosure put under scrutiny

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the circumstances around Eastman Kodak announcement of a $765 million government loan to make drugs at its U.S. factories, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:38Published
Kodak's US loan disclosure put under zoom lens [Video]

Kodak's US loan disclosure put under zoom lens

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the circumstances around Eastman Kodak announcement of a $765 million government loan to make drugs at its U.S. factories, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:38Published

Alabama Crimson Tide football Alabama Crimson Tide football University of Alabama Football Team


Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

U.S. soars past 7 million COVID-19 cases as some states relax restrictions

 "We're going to be able to host a Super Bowl in February," said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said. "We expect to do a full Super Bowl."
CBS News

Who are Trump’s potential Supreme Court nominees?

 President Trump is set to announce his pick to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat Saturday, just over a week since the icon’s..
CBS News

U.S. surpasses 7 million COVID-19 cases as states relax restrictions

 There are now more than 7 million coronavirus infections in the U.S., with a death toll climbing above 203,000. While the CDC is warning 90% of the population..
CBS News

Eye Opener: Trump expected to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

 President Trump is expected to choose Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. Also, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis..
CBS News

Coronavirus updates: 9% of American adults exposed to COVID-19; world deaths could double before a vaccine is widely available, WHO warns

 Texas A&M's Midnight Yell was a little "eerie" with no fans. Florida is easing more restrictions. California is seeing more cases. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com

LSU Tigers football LSU Tigers football The official collegiate American football team of Lousiana State University

The Battle for the Ballot, H.R. McMaster, Coach O and the Sideways Season

 Pennsylvania's battle over mail-in voting; Then, an interview with former National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster; And, Ed Orgeron's journey from the bayou to..
CBS News

Ed Orgeron's journey from the bayou to LSU

 Jon Wertheim speaks with Ed Orgeron about recruiting, coaching in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic and why he thinks his accent played a part in the..
CBS News

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron: ace recruiter, master motivator

 LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron shows 60 Minutes the Tigers' recruiting process and explains why he punches himself in the face before big games.
CBS News

LSU Football Coach Ed Orgeron: The 60 Minutes Interview

 Jon Wertheim speaks with Ed Orgeron about recruiting, coaching in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic and why he thinks his accent played a part in the..
CBS News

College football College football Collegiate rules version of American/Canadian football, played by colleges and universities

NCAA Cancels Fall Championships, Major College Football to Continue [Video]

NCAA Cancels Fall Championships, Major College Football to Continue

In announcing the cancellations, NCAA President Mark Emmert cited not enough participation from schools facing fall restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published

Related videos from verified sources

Big Ten to start its college football season next month [Video]

Big Ten to start its college football season next month

The Big Ten Conference on Wednesday said it would launch its college football season the weekend of Oct. 23-24 after adopting "significant medical protocols" amid the novel coronavirus pandemic...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published
Big Ten Football To Resume Starting Weekend Of Oct. 23-24 [Video]

Big Ten Football To Resume Starting Weekend Of Oct. 23-24

There will be a Big Ten football season this fall beginning in October, as officials announced a reversal in their decision to cancel the season. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:28Published
Premier League returns: How teams have fared on the opening day [Video]

Premier League returns: How teams have fared on the opening day

Liverpool have won six of their last seven league openers, while Leeds havethree straight winning starts. Fulham have only one win in six opening games -Arsenal have won two of their last three.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Ranking the seven SEC games on its opening college football weekend

 The SEC's opening slate gives a look at defending champion LSU and fellow College Football Playoff contenders Alabama, Georgia and Florida.
USATODAY.com

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron makes his pitch to 60 Minutes

 LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron recruited 60 Minutes to Baton Rouge for an insider's look at how the Tigers are preparing to defend their national...
CBS News Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Opinion: Apparently at LSU, it's not always good to be honest, transparent and forthright

 LSU coach Ed Orgeron casually revealed that "most" football players had caught COVID-19. The school has been intent on keeping those number secret.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

phung99735053

phung When Ed Orgeron was named head football coach of the Louisiana State Tigers in 2016, the local joke went like this:… https://t.co/wBR6JsAnmQ 12 hours ago

talhawahid_

Talha Wahid Great segment. A lot of respect for Coach O! LSU Football Coach Ed Orgeron: The 60 Minutes Interview https://t.co/Hgn9myMBi8 via @YouTube 13 hours ago

Matilda36756201

Matilda Harding RT @60Minutes: After dropping out of Louisiana State University, Ed Orgeron transferred to Northwestern State. After graduation, he took vo… 16 hours ago

G_Lee65

G'Lee RT @60Minutes: LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron explains to @jon_wertheim why he punches himself in the face before big games. https://t.… 1 day ago

AlgiersLady

Algierslady RT @60Minutes: When we visited the town where LSU’s “Coach O” grew up — in Lafourche Parish, about 75 miles down the bayou from Baton Rouge… 1 day ago

DanielOyefusi

Daniel Oyefusi LSU Football Coach Ed Orgeron's journey from the bayou to defending a national championship in the time of COVID https://t.co/OgjekMRDY4 2 days ago

12thManQB

The 12th Man Quarterback LSU Football Coach Ed Orgeron: The 60 Minutes Interview https://t.co/hTqyMRmhng via @YouTube 2 days ago

LFT411

LFT411 RT @theadvertiser "Coach O explains his comment about Arkansas on "60 Minutes" Sunday. https://t.co/ODAVBRkD4b" 2 days ago