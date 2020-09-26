|
Ranking the seven SEC games on its opening college football weekend
Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
The SEC's opening slate gives a look at defending champion LSU and fellow College Football Playoff contenders Alabama, Georgia and Florida.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Government agency overseeing stock exchanges
Buffet Buy Sends Barrick Gold Soaring
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
Kodak's U.S. loan disclosure put under scrutiny
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:38Published
Kodak's US loan disclosure put under zoom lens
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:38Published
Alabama Crimson Tide football University of Alabama Football Team
Florida State in the southeastern United States
U.S. soars past 7 million COVID-19 cases as some states relax restrictions"We're going to be able to host a Super Bowl in February," said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said. "We expect to do a full Super Bowl."
CBS News
Who are Trump’s potential Supreme Court nominees?President Trump is set to announce his pick to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat Saturday, just over a week since the icon’s..
CBS News
U.S. surpasses 7 million COVID-19 cases as states relax restrictionsThere are now more than 7 million coronavirus infections in the U.S., with a death toll climbing above 203,000. While the CDC is warning 90% of the population..
CBS News
Eye Opener: Trump expected to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme CourtPresident Trump is expected to choose Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. Also, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis..
CBS News
Coronavirus updates: 9% of American adults exposed to COVID-19; world deaths could double before a vaccine is widely available, WHO warnsTexas A&M's Midnight Yell was a little "eerie" with no fans. Florida is easing more restrictions. California is seeing more cases. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com
LSU Tigers football The official collegiate American football team of Lousiana State University
The Battle for the Ballot, H.R. McMaster, Coach O and the Sideways SeasonPennsylvania's battle over mail-in voting; Then, an interview with former National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster; And, Ed Orgeron's journey from the bayou to..
CBS News
Ed Orgeron's journey from the bayou to LSUJon Wertheim speaks with Ed Orgeron about recruiting, coaching in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic and why he thinks his accent played a part in the..
CBS News
LSU football coach Ed Orgeron: ace recruiter, master motivatorLSU head football coach Ed Orgeron shows 60 Minutes the Tigers' recruiting process and explains why he punches himself in the face before big games.
CBS News
LSU Football Coach Ed Orgeron: The 60 Minutes InterviewJon Wertheim speaks with Ed Orgeron about recruiting, coaching in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic and why he thinks his accent played a part in the..
CBS News
College football Collegiate rules version of American/Canadian football, played by colleges and universities
NCAA Cancels Fall Championships, Major College Football to Continue
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:10Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this