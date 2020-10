You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Some Americans struggle to make coffee at home and took this much time to master their own order



Half of Americans have become "quaristas" during 2020, according to new research. A survey of 2,000 coffee drinkers revealed 49% of respondents have become at-home baristas during quarantine, using.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:19 Published 1 day ago Plane converted to coffee shop lets customers experience flying during coronavirus pandemic



Footage shows an old plane that has been converted into a cafe in Thailand - allowing customers to experience flying during the coronavirus pandemic. The Airbus 300 was once used for commercial.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:20 Published 2 weeks ago Plane converted to coffee shop lets customers experience flying during coronavirus pandemic (handheld view)



An old plane has been converted into a cafe in Thailand - allowing customers to experience flying during the coronavirus pandemic. The Airbus 300 was once used for commercial flights before being.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 04:14 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this