Related videos from verified sources Driver Speeds Through Police Checkpoint in Minsk



Dramatic footage shows an unidentified driver speeding through a police checkpoint in Minsk, Belarus. Dozens of officers can be seen surrounding the vehicle as they begin to beat the windows with.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:54 Published 2 days ago Angle shows protesters being detained amid Lukashenko's secret inauguration in Belarus



Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko took the oath of office at a secret ceremony on Wednesday in a move his opponents attributed to his desire to avoid crowds of demonstrators who have held.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:31 Published 3 days ago Peaceful protesters in Minsk climb through barbed wire and over walls to get away from riot police



Peaceful protesters in Belarus' capital of Minsk climbed over high walls and through barbed wire to get away from riot police on September 13. Footage shows protesters in a desperate attempt to.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:15 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources In Pictures: Elderly protesters defy Belarus’ strongman Thousands of protesters who have flooded Belarusian cities for six weeks of demonstrations to demand an end to the 26-year rule of the country’s authoritarian...

Belfast Telegraph 6 days ago





