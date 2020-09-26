Breonna Taylor protest updates: Golf balls thrown at Louisville protesters, L.A. protester hit with officer's riot shield

Breonna Taylor's death has gained increasing international attention after Wednesday's announcement that no officers would be indicted for her death.

Breonna Taylor was struck six times by Louisville Metro police bullets, including in the artery connecting her heart to her lungs.

Watch what happened when California Police tried to to pull over a speeding pick-up truck.

Plus: The Golden State takes the lead in COVID cases, jobs are scarce in San Francisco, earthquakes jostle the Coachella Valley, and don't wash your neighbor's..

A memorial service was held Friday for a California firefighter who was killed while battling a blaze in the mountains east of Los Angeles. Charles Morton, 39,..

Louisville anti-racism protesters defy curfew



Protest in Las Vegas Day 2 after Breonna Taylor decision



