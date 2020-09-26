Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

C.T. Ravi, Tejasvi Surya in Nadda’s new BJP team

Hindu Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
In a reshuffle of the BJP organisation, C.T. Ravi and Tejasvi Surya from the State have been inducted into the new team of office-bearers selected to
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: BJP announces new national office bearers

BJP announces new national office bearers 01:55

 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced names of the party's national office bearers on September 26. Reorganization in party comes a day after announcement of Bihar assembly elections. Dr Raman Singh, Mukul Roy, Annapurna Devi, Baijyant Jay Panda among those appointed as national vice presidents of...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: BJP Vs Congress war of words over hate speech on Facebook [Video]

Watch: BJP Vs Congress war of words over hate speech on Facebook

BJP and Congress are involved in a heated war of words over hate speech on Facebook. Congress party wrote a letter to the social media giant and called or a probe into the Facebook India leadership..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:25Published
Bengaluru violence: Tejasvi Surya on Congress-SDPI link; says 'make rioters pay' [Video]

Bengaluru violence: Tejasvi Surya on Congress-SDPI link; says 'make rioters pay'

BJP MP from Bengaluru South Tejashwi Surya has said that Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa should confiscate properties of rioters and use it to compensate the loss to public property during the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:13Published

Tweets about this