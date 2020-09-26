Global  
 

Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez cleared for physical activity after COVID-related heart issue

USATODAY.com Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez was cleared for physical activity after a heart condition caused by COVID-19 that kept him out of the season.
