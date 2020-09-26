|
Kansas State shocks No. 3 Oklahoma 38-35 behind Skyler Thompson's aerial attack
Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
The Wildcats beat the Sooners for the second year in a row after trailing 28-7 early in the third quarter.
