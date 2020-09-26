Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Author John Grisham wants Matthew McConaughey to star in a 'A Time for Mercy' film adaptation

USATODAY.com Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
John Grisham's "A Time for Mercy" comes out next month and looking ahead, he revealed he'd love if Matthew McConaughey starred in a film adaptation.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

John Grisham John Grisham American author


Matthew McConaughey Matthew McConaughey American actor

Actors Who Were Paid Surprisingly Low For Iconic Roles [Video]

Actors Who Were Paid Surprisingly Low For Iconic Roles

Despite what people may think, not every starring role includes a million dollar paycheck. Jonah Hill accepted $60,000 to work with Martin Scorsese in "The Wolf of Wall Street." To write, direct, and star in "Good Night, and Good Luck," George Clooney received an upfront salary of $3. Matthew McConaughey received only $200,000 to star in "Dallas Buyers Club," according to The Hollywood Reporter. He won the Oscar for Best Actor for the role.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:42Published
Fauci Gives Grave Warning About COVID-19 Herd Immunity [Video]

Fauci Gives Grave Warning About COVID-19 Herd Immunity

The United States may allow coronavirus infections to run rampant to achieve "Herd immunity". However, the death toll would be massive especially among vulnerable people. Dr. Anthony Fauci is the top infectious doctor in the US and the director of the NIAID. The NIAID is the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, reports CNN. Fauci explained the risks during a live Instagram session with actor Matthew McConaughey.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:43Published

Related videos from verified sources

TENET Movie - Elizabeth Debicki [Video]

TENET Movie - Elizabeth Debicki

TENET Movie - Elizabeth Debicki Elizabeth Debicki stars in #TENET. John David Washington is the new Protagonist in Christopher Nolan’s original sci-fi action spectacle “Tenet.” Armed..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:32Published
Talented parrot talks exactly like Matthew McConaughey [Video]

Talented parrot talks exactly like Matthew McConaughey

Einstein is a Texan so naturally, he has a guy crush on Matthew McConaughey. Einstein is playing with a toy on his beverage carrier box that also serves as a perch on the kitchen counter. He says,..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:17Published
Top 20 Greatest Movie Fight Scenes of All Time [Video]

Top 20 Greatest Movie Fight Scenes of All Time

Please, please, let them fight. For this list, we’re looking at close-combat fights on the big screen that got our blood boiling.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 19:47Published

Tweets about this