Author John Grisham wants Matthew McConaughey to star in a 'A Time for Mercy' film adaptation

Actors Who Were Paid Surprisingly Low For Iconic Roles



Despite what people may think, not every starring role includes a million dollar paycheck. Jonah Hill accepted $60,000 to work with Martin Scorsese in "The Wolf of Wall Street." To write, direct, and star in "Good Night, and Good Luck," George Clooney received an upfront salary of $3. Matthew McConaughey received only $200,000 to star in "Dallas Buyers Club," according to The Hollywood Reporter. He won the Oscar for Best Actor for the role.

