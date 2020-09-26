|
Demi Lovato's ex-fiancé Max Ehrich says he learned of their breakup 'through a tabloid'
Demi Lovato’s ex-fiancé Max Ehrich says he learned of his split from the “I Love Me” singer, 28, from a tabloid. Actor Ehrich, 29, took to his Instagram page on Saturday morning to share a series of posts that explained the circumstances — from his perspective — behind the engaged couple’s breakup earlier this week. “Imagine finding out about the status of your relationship through a tabloid,” Ehrich wrote in the first post. He followed up with: “While you’re in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people” while another post read, “God Bless.” Ehrich is reportedly starring in the film South Gospel about musician...
