Belarus protests: Opposition icon Nina Bahinskaya, 73, bundled into van

BBC News Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Nina Bahinskaya was again among dozens of women detained at a rally against Belarus's president.
Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate
News video: Belarus police drag protest icon, 73, into van

Belarus police drag protest icon, 73, into van 00:35

 Nina Bahinskaya was again among dozens of women detained at a rally against Belarus's president.

Belarus Belarus Country in Eastern Europe

Belarus protests: More than 100,000 march against President Alexander Lukashenko

 More than 100,000 people marched in Belarus' capital on Sunday to protest against the country's authoritarian leader, who won his sixth term in office in an..
New Zealand Herald
Belarus: Tens of thousands protest eight weeks after election [Video]

Belarus: Tens of thousands protest eight weeks after election

Protesters gathered in central Minsk for the eighth consecutive Sunday rally against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Credit: Euronews English

Tens of thousands people rally in Minsk, police use watercannon

 MOSCOW - Tens of thousands of people marched through the centre of the Belarusian capital Minsk on Sunday to demand that authorities free political prisoners,..
WorldNews

Belarus election: Row with EU intensifies over disputed vote

 Sanctions have been imposed on both sides as a row continues over the presidential election result.
BBC News

Belarus: More than 200 arrested at anti-government women's march in Minsk [Video]

Belarus: More than 200 arrested at anti-government women's march in Minsk

Among those arrested was 73-year-old Nina Baginskaya who has become a regular figure of anti-establishment protests since they began in August.

Credit: Euronews English

Russian Military Creep In Belarus Raises Security Alarms – Analysis

Russian Military Creep In Belarus Raises Security Alarms – Analysis By Tony Wesolowsky* (RFE/RL) -- Russia's support of Alyaksandr Lukashenka may come at a price that could alter the balance of power in Europe as the Kremlin...
Eurasia Review

US, EU Slap Sanctions On Belarus Over Election, Crackdown

US, EU Slap Sanctions On Belarus Over Election, Crackdown (RFE/RL) -- The United States and EU on October 2 slapped sanctions on Belarus officials responsible for fraud in the August presidential election and a brutal...
Eurasia Review

Catholics in Belarus ask St. Michael the Archangel’s intercession for end to crisis

 Rome Newsroom, Sep 29, 2020 / 01:00 pm (CNA).- Amid strife in their country, Catholics in Belarus attended a Mass Tuesday with a revered statue of St. Michael...
CNA


