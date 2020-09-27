Global  
 

Trump boasts at Pennsylvania rally that Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett will defend 'God-given rights'

USATODAY.com Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Donald Trump traveled to battleground Pennsylvania for a campaign rally after formally choosing Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee for Supreme Court.
News video: Amy Coney Barrett delivers remarks after being nominated for Supreme Court

Amy Coney Barrett delivers remarks after being nominated for Supreme Court 07:09

 Judge Amy Coney Barrett speaks at the White House after being put forward by President Trump as his nominee to fill Justice Ginsburg's vacant seat.

[NFA] President Donald Trump on Saturday nominated Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, and she pledged to become a justice in the mold of the late staunch conservative Antonin Scalia - another milestone in Trump's rightward shift of the top U.S. judicial body. Colette Luke has the latest.

 President Donald Trump has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, capping a dramatic reshaping of the federal judiciary that will resonate for a..
 President Trump on Saturday announced he would be nominating Judge Amy Comey Barrett to the Supreme Court. "I love the U.S. Constitution and will be mindful of..
The Judiciary Committee will hold hearings starting Oct. 12. Here is what’s next.

 Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Republican majority leader, has already vowed that the Senate will vote on President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee by..
 President Trump announced on Saturday that he is nominating appeals court Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Mr. Trump said he wants his nominee..
 President Trump is campaigning in the battleground state after announcing Amy Coney Barrett as the Supreme Court justice.
 A day before a rally scheduled in southcentral Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday accused President Donald Trump of blatantly disregarding social distancing..
 President Trump used the finding to try to cast doubt on the safety of mail ballots, but much remains unknown about why the nine in Luzerne County were cast..
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker said the Supreme Court is "facing a crisis of legitimacy."

President Donald Trump has named Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court; Skyler Henry reports for CBS2.

Republican and Democratic voices discuss President Trump's pick for the Supreme Court.

 Donald Trump traveled to battleground Pennsylvania for a campaign rally after formally choosing Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee for Supreme Court.
United States: Federal Court Deems Certain Pennsylvania COVID-19 Mitigation Orders Unconstitutional - Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC

 On September 14, 2020, a Pennsylvania federal judge struck down some of Governor Tom Wolf's COVID-19 mitigation orders that: (1) required Pennsylvania residents
Pennsylvania casino revenue grows year-over-year in August, fueled by sports betting and internet games

 Despite on-site occupancy limits during the Covid-19 pandemic, Pennsylvania casinos reported a 6% year-over-year revenue increase for August in a boost fueled by...
