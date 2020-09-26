Sir David Attenborough: Naturalist gives Prince George a fossil at royal screening

Kate meets fellow parents in London park to discuss support during lockdown



The Duchess of Cambridge has met up with mothers in a London park to chatabout how they have been helping each other out during the pandemic. Theduchess – mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – wasgreeted in the autumn sunshine in the picturesque Old English Garden inBattersea Park, south London.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38 Published on January 1, 1970