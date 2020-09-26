Global  
 

Sir David Attenborough: Naturalist gives Prince George a fossil at royal screening

BBC News Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Sir David presented Prince George with a fossilised shark tooth at a screening of his new programme.
News video: Sir David Attenborough debuts | Saving the planet via Instagram | Oneindia News

Sir David Attenborough debuts | Saving the planet via Instagram | Oneindia News 01:34

 The 94-year-old Sir David Attenborough became the fastest to reach a million followers on Instagram upon his debut on Thursday. With that he set a record, beating even popular Friends star Jennifer Aniston. The renowned nonagenarian naturalist and broadcaster was compelled to join the platform...

Prince William, Duchess Kate share new photos of their family with Sir David Attenborough

 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared new photos of their royal family taken after a screening of Sir David Attenborough's new film.
Sir David Attenborough breaks Jennifer Aniston's Instagram record

 The broadcaster gains a million followers within five hours of joining the platform on Thursday.
Attenborough talks climate change on 60 Minutes

 Legendary wildlife filmmaker David Attenborough tells Anderson Cooper the terrible things people have done throughout history pale in comparison to the damage..
Sir David Attenborough on why his new film is a "witness statement" to climate change

 The renowned wildlife filmmaker tells Anderson Cooper about the damages brought to the Earth by climate change, "A crime has been committed... And it so happens..
Kate meets fellow parents in London park to discuss support during lockdown [Video]

Kate meets fellow parents in London park to discuss support during lockdown

The Duchess of Cambridge has met up with mothers in a London park to chatabout how they have been helping each other out during the pandemic. Theduchess – mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – wasgreeted in the autumn sunshine in the picturesque Old English Garden inBattersea Park, south London.

