Sir David Attenborough: Naturalist gives Prince George a fossil at royal screening
Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Sir David presented Prince George with a fossilised shark tooth at a screening of his new programme.
David Attenborough British broadcaster and naturalist
Prince William, Duchess Kate share new photos of their family with Sir David AttenboroughThe Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared new photos of their royal family taken after a screening of Sir David Attenborough's new film.
USATODAY.com
Sir David Attenborough breaks Jennifer Aniston's Instagram recordThe broadcaster gains a million followers within five hours of joining the platform on Thursday.
BBC News
Attenborough talks climate change on 60 MinutesLegendary wildlife filmmaker David Attenborough tells Anderson Cooper the terrible things people have done throughout history pale in comparison to the damage..
CBS News
Sir David Attenborough on why his new film is a "witness statement" to climate changeThe renowned wildlife filmmaker tells Anderson Cooper about the damages brought to the Earth by climate change, "A crime has been committed... And it so happens..
CBS News
Prince George of Cambridge British prince; Son of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Kate meets fellow parents in London park to discuss support during lockdown
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38Published
