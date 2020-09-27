|
Corey Perry scores twice, Joe Pavelski sets record as Stars stay alive against Lightning
Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
The Dallas Stars beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 in overtime in Game 5 as Joe Pavelski sets record for most playoff goals by U.S.-born player.
Lightning prepare for Game 5 of the Stanly Cup Final
Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas Stars after overtime penalty to Stars captain Jamie BennTampa Bay defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk scored a power play goal in overtime as the Lightning took a commanding 3-1 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.
Lightning feed off Stamkos' return in win over Dallas Stars in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final
Tampa Bay Lightning get goal from Steven Stamkos as they beat Dallas Stars in Game 3The Tampa Bay Lightning got another big performance from their stars in their Game 3 win, including a goal from returning captain Steven Stamkos.
Life in the NHL bubble: Tampa Bay Lightning prepare for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final
