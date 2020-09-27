Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Corey Perry scores twice, Joe Pavelski sets record as Stars stay alive against Lightning

USATODAY.com Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
The Dallas Stars beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 in overtime in Game 5 as Joe Pavelski sets record for most playoff goals by U.S.-born player.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Corey Perry Corey Perry Canadian ice hockey player


Joe Pavelski Joe Pavelski American ice hockey player


Dallas Stars Dallas Stars National Hockey League team in Dallas, Texas

Lightning prepare for Game 5 of the Stanly Cup Final [Video]

Lightning prepare for Game 5 of the Stanly Cup Final

The Tampa Bay Lightning can close out the Stanley Cup Finals with a win tonight against the Dallas Stars.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:57Published

Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas Stars after overtime penalty to Stars captain Jamie Benn

 Tampa Bay defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk scored a power play goal in overtime as the Lightning took a commanding 3-1 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.
USATODAY.com
Lightning feed off Stamkos' return in win over Dallas Stars in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final [Video]

Lightning feed off Stamkos' return in win over Dallas Stars in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

Lightning feed off Stamkos' return in win over Dallas Stars in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:13Published

Tampa Bay Lightning get goal from Steven Stamkos as they beat Dallas Stars in Game 3

 The Tampa Bay Lightning got another big performance from their stars in their Game 3 win, including a goal from returning captain Steven Stamkos.
USATODAY.com

Tampa Bay Lightning Tampa Bay Lightning National Hockey League team in Tampa, Florida

Life in the NHL bubble: Tampa Bay Lightning prepare for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final [Video]

Life in the NHL bubble: Tampa Bay Lightning prepare for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final

Life in the NHL bubble: Tampa Bay Lightning prepare for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:48Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Joe Pavelski collects first playoff hatty [Video]

Joe Pavelski collects first playoff hatty

Joe Pavelski scores three goals against the Flames and forces overtime late in the 3rd, recording his first playoff hat trick

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:33Published
Jamie Oleksiak scores in final minute to help Stars steal Game 2 [Video]

Jamie Oleksiak scores in final minute to help Stars steal Game 2

Jamie Oleksiak takes the feed from Corey Perry and puts it by Cam Talbot to give the Stars the 5-4 lead over the Flames in the final minute of Game 2.

Credit: NHL     Duration: 01:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Stars, Lightning meet in non-traditional Stanley Cup final

 On Saturday night, two of the NHL'S southernmost teams begin a Stanley Cup final like none other in the great white north when the Dallas Stars and Tampa Bay...
CBC.ca Also reported by •FOX SportsUSATODAY.com

Stars stave off elimination as Corey Perry jolts Lightning in double OT to force Game 6

 The Dallas Stars kept their season alive with a 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday.
CBC.ca Also reported by •FOX Sports

Hockey Night in Canada: Stars vs. Lightning

 Watch live on television and online as the Dallas Stars battle the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final on Hockey Night in Canada on Saturday...
CBC.ca Also reported by •ESPN

Tweets about this